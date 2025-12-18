Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightന​വോ​ദ​യ ഖാ​ലി​ദ് ബി​ൻ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Dec 2025 8:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Dec 2025 8:33 AM IST

    ന​വോ​ദ​യ ഖാ​ലി​ദ് ബി​ൻ വ​ലീ​ദ് ഏ​രി​യ അം​ഗ​ത്വ കാ​മ്പ​യി​ന് തു​ട​ക്കം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ന​വോ​ദ​യ ഖാ​ലി​ദ് ബി​ൻ വ​ലീ​ദ് ഏ​രി​യ അം​ഗ​ത്വ കാ​മ്പ​യി​ന് തു​ട​ക്കം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ജി​ദ്ദ ന​വോ​ദ​യ ഖാ​ലി​ദ് ബി​ൻ വ​ലീ​ദ് ഏ​രി​യ 2026 അം​ഗ​ത്വ

    കാ​മ്പ​യി​ൻ മു​നീ​ർ പാ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട് ഉ​ദ്‌​ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    ജി​ദ്ദ: ജി​ദ്ദ ന​വോ​ദ​യ ഖാ​ലി​ദ് ബി​ൻ വ​ലീ​ദ് ഏ​രി​യ 2026 അം​ഗ​ത്വ കാ​മ്പ​യി​ന് തു​ട​ക്ക​മാ​യി.

    അ​ൽ അ​ബീ​ർ ഇ​ന്റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ പ്രോ​ജ​ക്ട് മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ ആ​ണ്ടി​പ്പ​റ്റി​യി​ൽ ഷ​ബീ​ർ, ഷ​ഹീ​ല ടീ​ച്ച​റി​ന് അം​ഗ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി കേ​ന്ദ്ര ക​മ്മി​റ്റി അം​ഗം മു​നീ​ർ പാ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട് ക്യാ​മ്പ് ഉ​ദ്‌​ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ന​വോ​ദ​യ മു​ഖ്യ ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി ഷി​ബു തി​രു​വ​ന​ന്ത​പു​രം, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ശ്രീ​കു​മാ​ർ മാ​വേ​ലി​ക്ക​ര, പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ കി​സ്മ​ത്ത് മ​മ്പാ​ട് ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മ​റ്റി ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​രും ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsSaudi Arabiagulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Navodaya Khalid bin Waleed launches membership campaign
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X