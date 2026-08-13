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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightതൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 13 Aug 2026 1:17 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Aug 2026 1:17 PM IST

    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    തൃശൂർ സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    റിയാദ്: മലയാളി റിയാദിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. തൃശൂർ പിലാക്കാട് സ്വദേശിയായ കോരങ്ങോട്ടിൽ മുഹമ്മദ്‌ റാഷിക് (24) ആണ്​ മരിച്ചത്​. റസാഖി​െൻറയും റംലയുടെയും മകനാണ്. റാഷിദ ഏക സഹോദരിയാണ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നിയമനടപടികൾ റിയാദ് കെ.എം.സി.സി മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലാ വെൽഫെയർ വിങ്ങി​െൻറ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു. വെൽഫെയർ വിങ് ജനറൽ കൺവീനർ റിയാസ് തിരൂർക്കാടി​െൻറ മേൽനോട്ടത്തിൽ കെ.എം.സി.സി ഭാരവാഹികളായ ജുനൈദ് താനൂർ, ഹാഷിം മൂടാൽ, നസീർ കണ്ണീരി, അബ്​ദുറഹ്​മാൻ ചേലേമ്പ്ര, ഷറഫ് തേഞ്ഞിപ്പലം എന്നിവരാണ് നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ ഏകോപിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്.

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    TAGS:RiyadhCardiac ArrestRIYADH KMCC
    News Summary - native of Thrissur passed away in Riyadh
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