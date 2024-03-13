Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 13 March 2024 3:13 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 March 2024 3:13 AM GMT

    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി സൗദിയിൽ മരിച്ചു

    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി സൗദിയിൽ മരിച്ചു
    റിയാദ്: സൗദി തലസ്ഥാന നഗരത്തിൽ നിന്ന് 300 കിലോമീറ്റർ അകലെ ലൈല അഫ് ലാജിൽ കൊല്ലം പെരിനാട് ചോനംചിറ പനയം വിഷ്ണു ഭവനിൽ ശിവദാസൻ (60) നിര്യാതനായി. 30 വർഷത്തിലധികമായി അഫ് ലാജിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: കുഞ്ഞുരാമൻ (പരേതൻ), മാതാവ്: കുഞ്ഞുകുട്ടി (പരേത), ഭാര്യ: ശ്രീലത, മക്കൾ: അഖിൽ, ശ്രദ്ധദാസ്. മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കാൻ ലൈല അഫ് ലാജ് കെ.എം.സി.സി പ്രസിഡന്റ് മുഹമ്മദ്‌ രാജയും റിയാദ് മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലാ കെ.എം.സി.സി വെൽഫെയർ വിംഗും രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.

    News Summary - native of Kollam dies in Saudi arabia
