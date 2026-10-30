ബിഹാർ സ്വദേശി ജുബൈലിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range
Updated Ondate_range
ബിഹാർ സ്വദേശി ജുബൈലിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
ജുബൈൽ: ബിഹാർ അർവാൽ ജില്ലയിലെ കലർ സ്വദേശിയായ മുഹമ്മദ് ഫുർഖാൻ അഹ്മദ് (34) ജുബൈലിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതമായിരുന്നു മരണ കാരണം. ജുബൈൽ അൽമാന ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. ഭാര്യ : നിഖത് നജ്മ, മകൻ ഫാരിസ് ഫുർഖാൻ. മൃതദേഹം നിയമപരമായ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയി. പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ ജുബൈൽ ജനസേവന വിഭാഗം കൺവീനർ സലീം ആലപ്പുഴയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് ഔദ്യോഗിക നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയത്.
25% Off
Today's Edition is out
Want the complete newspaper?
Print Replica Crop & Save India & GCC Zoom in and zoom out
Click here for the full edition →
Use code SAVE25
Next Story