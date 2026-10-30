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    ബിഹാർ സ്വദേശി ജുബൈലിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    ബിഹാർ സ്വദേശി ജുബൈലിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    ജുബൈൽ: ബിഹാർ അർവാൽ ജില്ലയിലെ കലർ സ്വദേശിയായ മുഹമ്മദ് ഫുർഖാൻ അഹ്മദ് (34) ജുബൈലിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതമായിരുന്നു മരണ കാരണം. ജുബൈൽ അൽമാന ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചെങ്കിലും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. ഭാര്യ : നിഖത് നജ്‌മ, മകൻ ഫാരിസ് ഫുർഖാൻ. മൃതദേഹം നിയമപരമായ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോയി. പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ ജുബൈൽ ജനസേവന വിഭാഗം കൺവീനർ സലീം ആലപ്പുഴയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് ഔദ്യോഗിക നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയത്.

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