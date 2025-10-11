Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    11 Oct 2025 10:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Oct 2025 10:01 AM IST

    അ​ൽ യാ​സ്മി​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ കെ.​ജി വി​ഭാ​ഗം ദേ​ശീ​യ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം

    അ​ൽ യാ​സ്മി​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ കെ.​ജി വി​ഭാ​ഗം ദേ​ശീ​യ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം
    റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ അ​ൽ യാ​സ്മി​ൻ സ്കൂ​ൾ കെ.​ജി വി​ഭാ​ഗം ദേ​ശീ​യ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: അ​ൽ യാ​സ്​​മി​ൻ സ്​​കൂ​ൾ കെ.​ജി വി​ഭാ​ഗം സൗ​ദി ദേ​ശീ​യ​ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. കോം​പ്ല​ക്സ് മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല അ​ൽ മൊ​യ്‌​ന മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി. കെ.​ജി. ഹെ​ഡ്മി​സ്ട്ര​സ് റെ​ഹാ​ന അം​ജ​ദ്​ സ്വാ​ഗ​ത പ്ര​സം​ഗം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സ്​​കൂ​ൾ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ​മാ​രാ​യ ഹാ​ദി​യ, ബ​ത്തൂ​ൽ, പി.​ആ​ർ.​ഒ സൈ​ന​ബ്, ഓ​ഫി​സ് സൂ​പ്ര​ണ്ട് റ​ഹീ​ന ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​തി​ഥി​ക​ളാ​യി.

