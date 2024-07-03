മുംബൈ സ്വദേശി ജുബൈലിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 3 July 2024 11:00 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 3 July 2024 11:00 AM GMT
മുംബൈ സ്വദേശി ജുബൈലിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Mumbai native passes away in Jubail
ജുബൈൽ: മുംബൈ അന്ധേരി ഈസ്റ്റ് സ്വദേശി ദാവൂദ് ഹസൻ ശൈഖ് (51) ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ജുബൈലിൽ മരിച്ചു. ജുബൈലിലെ ഒരു മെക്കാനിക്കൽ കമ്പനിയിൽ ഷീറ്റ് കട്ടർ ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു.
മൃതദേഹം റോയൽ കമീഷൻ ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് നടപടികൾക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകുന്ന പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ ജനസേവന വിഭാഗം കൺവീനർ സലിം ആലപ്പുഴ അറിയിച്ചു. ഔദ്യോഗിക നടപടികൾക്ക് ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകും. പിതാവ്: ഹസൻ. മാതാവ്: സനമ്മ. ഭാര്യ: ഷംഷാദ്. മക്കൾ: സൽമ, അമൻ.
