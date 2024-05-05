Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    date_range 5 May 2024 6:57 AM GMT
    date_range 5 May 2024 6:57 AM GMT

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; മുംബൈ മലയാളി ജുബൈലിൽ മരിച്ചു

    ജുബൈൽ: മുംബൈയിൽ സ്ഥിരതാമസക്കാരനായ കൊല്ലം പുനലൂർ സ്വദേശി ഐസക് വിൽ‌സൺ ജേബ്സ് (57) ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ജുബൈലിൽ മരിച്ചു. ജുബൈലിൽ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം ജുബൈൽ ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് നടപടികൾക്ക് നേതൃത്വം നൽകുന്ന പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ ജനസേവന വിഭാഗം കൺവീനർ സലിം ആലപ്പുഴ അറിയിച്ചു.

    ഔദ്യോഗിക നടപടികൾക്ക് ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് അദ്ദേഹം അറിയിച്ചു. പിതാവ്: ജേബ്സ് വിൽ‌സൺ. മാതാവ്: മേരി വിൽസൺ. ഭാര്യ: നവീന ഐസക്.

    TAGS:death news
    News Summary - mumbai malayali died in saudi
