Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightജുബൈലിൽ ചെറിയ ഭൂചലനം
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Jun 2025 7:49 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jun 2025 7:49 AM IST

    ജുബൈലിൽ ചെറിയ ഭൂചലനം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ജുബൈലിൽ ചെറിയ ഭൂചലനം
    cancel

    ജുബൈൽ: സൗദി കിഴക്കൻ പ്രവിശ്യയായ ജുബൈലിൽ ചെറിയ ഭൂചലനം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടു. സൗദി ജിയോളജിക്കൽ സർവേ നാഷനൽ സീസ്മിക് നെറ്റ്‌വർക്ക് സ്​റ്റേഷനുകൾ വഴി ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം 5.12.55-നാണ് അറേബ്യൻ ഗൾഫിൽ ചെറിയ ഭൂചലനം കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. റിക്ടർ സ്കെയിലിൽ 3.35 തീവ്രത രേഖപ്പെടുത്തിയ ഭൂകമ്പം ജുബൈലിന് ഏകദേശം 85 കിലോമീറ്റർ കിഴക്കായിട്ടാണ് അനുഭവപ്പട്ടത്. ഭൂകമ്പ തീവ്രത കുറവായിരുന്നതിനാൽ നാശനഷ്​ടങ്ങൾ ഒന്നും ഉണ്ടായില്ല. സ്ഥിതിഗതികൾ സുരക്ഷിതമാണെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Gulf NewsEarthqukesaudi newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Minor earthquake in Jubail
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X