Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 4:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 1 Dec 2024 4:01 AM GMT

    മെ​ക് സെ​വ​ൻ മ​ക്ക യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ജേ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്തു

    jersey released
    മെ​ക് സെ​വ​ൻ മ​ക്ക യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ജേ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്ത​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​ക്ക: മെ​ക് സെ​വ​ൻ മ​ക്ക യൂ​നി​റ്റ് ജേ​ഴ്സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ടൈ​റ്റാ​നി​യം മു​ൻ ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ താ​രം അ​ൻ​വ​ർ, മ​ല​പ്പു​റം ജി​ല്ല ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ഫെ​ഡ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ മു​ൻ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് സ​ലീം, കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ് കു​ഞ്ഞു​മോ​ൻ കാ​ക്കി​യ, അ​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് കു​ട്ടി മാ​സ്റ്റ​ർ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    മു​ജീ​ബ് പൂ​ക്കോ​ട്ടൂ​ർ ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സാ​ലി​ഹ് റാ​ഹി​ൽ, മു​ജീ​ബ് ഇ​ലാ​ഫ്, മ​ജീ​ദ് പാ​ല​സ്തീ​ൻ, ന​ജീ​ബ് മ​ട​വൂ​ർ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു. ഷം​സു തു​റ​ക്ക​ൽ ന​ന്ദി പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:Saudi Arabia News
