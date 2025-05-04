Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    date_range 4 May 2025 6:20 AM IST
    date_range 4 May 2025 6:20 AM IST

    മേ​യ്ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    മേ​യ്ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
     മേ​യ്ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ൽ മു​ത്തു കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട് മു​ഖ്യ​പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു

    ബു​റൈ​ദ: ഖ​സീം പ്ര​വാ​സി​സം​ഘം ര​ക്ഷാ​ധി​കാ​രി സ​മി​തി നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ മേ​യ് ദി​നാ​ച​ര​ണം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ബു​റൈ​ദ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ആ​ക്ടി​ങ് സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി മ​നാ​ഫ് ചെ​റു​വ​ട്ടൂ​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സ​തീ​ശ​ൻ ആ​ന​ക്ക​യം മേ​യ്ദി​ന സ​ന്ദേ​ശം അ​വ​ത​രി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. മു​ത്തു കോ​ഴി​ക്കോ​ട്, ദി​നേ​ശ​ൻ മ​ണ്ണാ​ർ​ക്കാ​ട് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ മേ​യ്ദി​ന പ്ര​ഭാ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തി. കേ​ന്ദ്ര​ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ നി​ഷാ​ദ് പാ​ല​ക്കാ​ട് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും കേ​ന്ദ്ര ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ട്ര​ഷ​റ​ർ റ​ഷീ​ദ് മൊ​യ്തീ​ൻ ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

