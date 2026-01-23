Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    23 Jan 2026 7:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    23 Jan 2026 7:52 AM IST

    മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ പ​ള്ളൂ​രി​ന് കാ​ക്ക​നാ​ട​ൻ ക​ഥാ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ്

    മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ പ​ള്ളൂ​രി​ന് കാ​ക്ക​നാ​ട​ൻ ക​ഥാ അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ്
    മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ പ​ള്ളു​ർ

    Listen to this Article

    ദ​മ്മാം: എ​ട്ടാ​മ​ത് കാ​ക്ക​നാ​ട​ൻ പു​ര​സ്കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന് ദ​മ്മാ​മി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​യാ​യ എ​ഴു​ത്തു​കാ​ര​ൻ മ​ൻ​സൂ​ർ പ​ള്ളൂ​ർ അ​ർ​ഹ​നാ​യി. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ‘ചെ​മ്പ​ൻ വെ​ള്ള​ത്തി​ൽ മ​റ​ഞ്ഞി​റ​ങ്ങി​യ ശ​ബ്​​ദ​ങ്ങ​ൾ’ എ​ന്ന ചെ​റു​ക​ഥയാ​ണ്​ പു​ര​സ്​​കാ​ര​ത്തി​ന്​ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട​ത്.

    മ​ല​യാ​ള സാം​സ്കാ​രി​ക വേ​ദി സാ​ഹി​ത്യ വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യ കാ​ക്ക​നാ​ട​ൻ സാ​ഹി​ത്യ പ​ഠ​ന ഗ​വേ​ഷ​ണ കേ​ന്ദ്ര​മാ​ണ് കാ​ക്ക​നാ​ട​ന്റെ പേ​രി​ലു​ള്ള അ​വാ​ർ​ഡ് ഏ​ർ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യ​ത്.

    Saudi Arabia News kakkanadan award gulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Mansoor Pallur wins Kakkanadan Katha Award
