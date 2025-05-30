Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    30 May 2025 6:46 AM IST
    Updated On
    30 May 2025 6:46 AM IST

    മ​ഞ്ചേ​ശ്വ​രം കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്​​സ്​ വി​ങ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ

    മ​ഞ്ചേ​ശ്വ​രം കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി സ്​​പോ​ർ​ട്​​സ്​ വി​ങ് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ
    മു​ഷ്ത്താ​ഖ് കൈ​ക​മ്പ (ചെ​യ​ർ.), സ​ലീം മൊ​ഗ്രാ​ൽ (ക​ൺ.), അ​ൽ​ഫ​സ്​ ബ​ന്തി​യോ​ട്​ (കോ​ഓ​ഡി.)

    റി​യാ​ദ്: കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി റി​യാ​ദ്​ മ​ഞ്ചേ​ശ്വ​രം മ​ണ്ഡ​ലം ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​ക്ക്​ കീ​ഴി​ലു​ള്ള സ്പോ​ർ​ട്സ് വി​ങ്ങി​ന്​ പു​തി​യ ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ളെ തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​നാ​യി മു​ഷ്ത്താ​ഖ് കൈ​ക​മ്പ​യും ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​റാ​യി സ​ലീം മൊ​ഗ്രാ​ലും കോ​ഓ​ഡി​നേ​റ്റ​റാ​യി അ​ൽ​ഫ​സ് ബ​ന്തി​യോ​ടും തെ​ര​ഞ്ഞെ​ടു​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ടു.

    TAGS:Saudi ArabiaNew administrationManjeshwaram KMCC
    News Summary - Manjeswaram KMCC sports wing new administration
