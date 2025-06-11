Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightമ​ഞ്ചേ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 11 Jun 2025 10:39 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 11 Jun 2025 10:39 AM IST

    മ​ഞ്ചേ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മ​ഞ്ചേ​രി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അ​സ്​​ക​ർ

    ജി​ദ്ദ: മ​ല​യാ​ളി ജി​ദ്ദ​യി​ൽ ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. മ​ല​പ്പു​റം മ​ഞ്ചേ​രി തൃ​ക്ക​ല​ങ്ങോ​ട് കാ​ര​ക്കു​ന്ന് മ​ര​ത്താ​ണി സ്വ​ദേ​ശി പ​ന​നി​ല​ത്ത് അ​ബ്​​ദു​ല്ല​ക്കു​ട്ടി​യു​ടെ മ​ക​ൻ അ​സ്ക്ക​ർ മോ​ൻ (42) ആ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ജി​ദ്ദ ഐ.​എം.​സി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ സൂ​ക്ഷി​ച്ചി​രി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ബാ​ബ് മ​ക്ക​യി​ലെ ഫ്ല​വ​ർ ക​ട​യി​ൽ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. തി​ങ്ക​ളാ​ഴ്​​ച വൈ​കി​ട്ട് ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ തു​ട​ർ​ന്നാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്. ഭാ​ര്യ: ജ​സ്റ. മൂ​ന്നു മ​ക്ക​ളു​ണ്ട്. മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കാ​നും മ​റ്റു സ​ഹാ​യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കും ജി​ദ്ദ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫ​യ​ർ വി​ങ്ങ് രം​ഗ​ത്തു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:manjeridiesNativeJeddah
    News Summary - Manjeri native dies in Jeddah
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X