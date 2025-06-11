Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 11 Jun 2025 10:39 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 11 Jun 2025 10:39 AM IST
മഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Manjeri native dies in Jeddah
ജിദ്ദ: മലയാളി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. മലപ്പുറം മഞ്ചേരി തൃക്കലങ്ങോട് കാരക്കുന്ന് മരത്താണി സ്വദേശി പനനിലത്ത് അബ്ദുല്ലക്കുട്ടിയുടെ മകൻ അസ്ക്കർ മോൻ (42) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
മൃതദേഹം ജിദ്ദ ഐ.എം.സി ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നു. ബാബ് മക്കയിലെ ഫ്ലവർ കടയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച വൈകിട്ട് ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്നാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഭാര്യ: ജസ്റ. മൂന്നു മക്കളുണ്ട്. മൃതദേഹം ഖബറടക്കാനും മറ്റു സഹായങ്ങൾക്കും ജിദ്ദ കെ.എം.സി.സി വെൽഫയർ വിങ്ങ് രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.
