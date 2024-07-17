Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 17 July 2024 2:45 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 July 2024 2:45 PM GMT

    സൗദിയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മലയാളി യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

    സൗദിയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മലയാളി യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു
    ബുറൈദ: ഖസീം പ്രവിശ്യയിലെ ദറഇയയിലുണ്ടായ കാറപകടത്തിൽ മലയാളി യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. മലപ്പുറം വേങ്ങര വലിയോറ സ്വദേശി ചെനക്കൽ മുഹമ്മദ് ഉനൈസ് (27) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    പിതാവ്: ഉസൈൻ കല്ലൻ. മാതാവ്: കദീജ. ഭാര്യ: ജസീല. മക്കൾ: ലസിൻ, കദീജത്തുൽ ലുജൈൻ. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: ഹാഫിസ് ത്വയ്യിബ് മുഈനി, നസ്ൽ, ജന്നത്ത്.

