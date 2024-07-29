Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    29 July 2024 2:53 AM GMT
    Updated On
    29 July 2024 2:53 AM GMT

    മ​ല​യാ​ളി ഉം​റ തീ​ർ​ഥാ​ട​ക മ​ദീ​ന​യി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ചു

    ramlath
    റം​ല​ത്ത്​ പൂ​ന്ത​ല

    മ​ദീ​ന​: ഉം​റ​ക്കെ​ത്തി​യ മ​ല​പ്പു​റം കാ​വ​നൂ​ർ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​നി റം​ല​ത്ത് പൂ​ന്ത​ല (44) മ​ദീ​ന​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​യാ​യി. ഉം​റ നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ച ശേ​ഷം മ​ദീ​ന സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​നെ​ത്തി​യ ഇ​വ​ർ​ക്ക് മ​ദീ​ന​യി​ൽ വെ​ച്ച് അ​സു​ഖം ബാ​ധി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു.

    മ​ലി​ക്ക് ഫ​ഹ​ദ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ ചി​കി​ത്സ​യി​ലി​രി​ക്കെ​യാ​ണ് മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ശേ​ഷം ബ​ഖീ​അ​യി​ൽ ഖ​ബ​റ​ട​ക്കും. മ​ദീ​ന കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി വെ​ൽ​ഫെ​യ​ർ വി​ങ്​ രം​ഗ​ത്തു​ണ്ട്.

    ഭ​ർ​ത്താ​വ്: മൂ​സ​ക്കു​ട്ടി. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ആ​ഷി​ഖ്, മി​സ്ന ഫാ​തി​മ, നി​ദ ഫാ​തി​മ, ഹ​സ്ന ഫാ​തി​മ.

    Girl in a jacket

    umrah pilgrim Madinah saudi news
