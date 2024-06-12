Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Jun 2024 3:14 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jun 2024 3:14 PM GMT

    മലയാളി തീർഥാടകൻ മദീനയിൽ മരിച്ചു

    Ibrahim
    ഇബ്രാഹിം

    റിയാദ്​: ഹജ്ജിനായി സ്വകാര്യ ഗ്രൂപ്പിലെത്തിയ മലയാളി തീർഥാടകൻ മദീനയിൽ അന്തരിച്ചു. എറണാകുളം മട്ടാഞ്ചേരി സ്വദേശി ഇബ്രാഹിം താഴമംഗലത്താണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഇദ്ദേഹത്തി​െൻറ ഖബറടക്കം മദീനയിൽ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി. ചൊവ്വാഴ്​ച രാത്രിയായിരുന്നു മരണം. ഇദ്ദേഹത്തോടാപ്പം വന്ന ബാക്കിയുള്ളവർ മക്കയിൽ ഹജ്ജിനായി എത്തിയിട്ടുണ്ട്. സ്വകാര്യ ഗ്രൂപ്പിലെത്തിയ മൂന്ന് മലയാളി തീർഥാടകർ ഇതിനകം മരിച്ചു.

    TAGS:ObituaryPilgrimErnakulam NewsSaudi Arabia
