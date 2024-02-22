Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightഹാഇലിൽ മലയാളി...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 22 Feb 2024 11:18 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 22 Feb 2024 11:18 AM GMT

    ഹാഇലിൽ മലയാളി നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    anoob
    cancel
    camera_alt

    അനുബ്

    ഹാഇൽ: കോഴിക്കോട് ഈങ്ങാപ്പുഴ കുഞ്ഞുക്കുളം കമ്പിക്കുന്ന് സ്വദേശി അനുബ് (35) സൗദിയിലെ ഹാഇലിൽ മരിച്ചു. ഹൗസ് ഡ്രൈവറായി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യയും രണ്ട് കുട്ടികളുമുണ്ട്. നിയമ നടപടികൾ പുർത്തിയാക്കാൻ കെ.എം.സി.സി വെൽഫെയർ വിഭാഗം രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:obitnewssaudinews
    News Summary - Malayali passed away in saudi
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X