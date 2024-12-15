Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    15 Dec 2024 5:26 PM GMT
    Updated On
    15 Dec 2024 5:26 PM GMT

    കാസർകോട്​ സ്വദേശി സൗദിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കാസർകോട്​ സ്വദേശി സൗദിയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ഹാഇൽ: ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം കാസർകോട്​ നീലേശ്വരം സ്വദേശി മുജീബ് (51) ഹാഇലിലെ കിങ്ങ് ഖാലിദ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മരിച്ചു. അക്ബർ ട്രാവൽസ് ജീവനക്കാരനാണ്.

    ഭാര്യ: സജ്ന, മക്കൾ: ഹിഷാം, ഫാത്തിമ. സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകൻ ചാൻസ അബ്​ദുറഹമാനും കമ്പനി പ്രതിനിധികളും സുഹൃത്തുക്കളും ചേർന്ന് മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് അയക്കാനുളള ശ്രമങ്ങൾ നടത്തുന്നു.

    TAGS:Obituary
    News Summary - malayali obituary
