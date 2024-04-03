Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 3 April 2024 4:53 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 April 2024 4:53 PM GMT

    സൗദിയിൽ കാറപകടത്തിൽ മലയാളി മരിച്ചു

    സൗദിയിൽ കാറപകടത്തിൽ മലയാളി മരിച്ചു
    ദമ്മാം: സൗദി കിഴക്കൻ പ്രവിശ്യയിൽ വാഹനാപകടത്തിൽ മലയാളി മരിച്ചു. ബുധനാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ഒമ്പതിന് അൽ അഹ്സയിലെ ഉദൈലിയ റോഡിൽ കാര്‍ മറിഞ്ഞുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തിൽ കോഴിക്കോട് നടുവണ്ണൂര്‍ സ്വദേശി നൊച്ചോട്ടെ നാസര്‍ (58) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ഇദ്ദേഹം ഓടിച്ച കാറാണ് മറിഞ്ഞത്. സഹയാത്രികരായ ജയന്ത് പരശുരാം, അഭിജിത്ത് എന്നിവര്‍ക്ക് നിസാര പരിക്കേറ്റു. മൃതദേഹം ഹുഫൂഫിലെ കിങ് ഫഹദ് മോര്‍ച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നു.

    News Summary - Malayali died in a car accident in Saudi
