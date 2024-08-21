സന്ദർശക വിസയിലെത്തിയ മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശിനി സൗദിയിൽ നിര്യാതയായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 21 Aug 2024 7:03 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 21 Aug 2024 7:03 AM GMT
സന്ദർശക വിസയിലെത്തിയ മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശിനി സൗദിയിൽ നിര്യാതയായിtext_fields
News Summary - Malappuram resident who came on visitor visa passed away in Saudi
ഖുലൈസ്: സന്ദർശക വിസയില് ജിദ്ദക്കടുത്ത് ഖുലൈസിലെത്തിയ മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശിനി നിര്യാതയായി. തിരൂര് തുവ്വക്കാട് നിരപ്പില് അബ്ദുവിന്റെ ഭാര്യ റംലാബിയാണ് (48) മരിച്ചത്. മക്കള്: അന്സീറ, സഫ.
മൃതദേഹം ഖുലൈസ് ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ. മരണാനന്തര നടപടിക്രമങ്ങളിൽ സഹായവുമായി കെ.എം.സി.സി ഖുലൈസ് പ്രവർത്തകർ രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.
