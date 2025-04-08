ഭാര്യക്കൊപ്പം ഉംറക്കെത്തിയ മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 April 2025 3:53 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 April 2025 3:53 PM IST
ഭാര്യക്കൊപ്പം ഉംറക്കെത്തിയ മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Malappuram native who had performed Umrah died in Jeddah
ജിദ്ദ: ഭാര്യക്കൊപ്പം ഉംറക്കെത്തിയ മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് നിര്യാതനായി. മലപ്പുറം പൂക്കോട്ടൂർ പാണമ്പുഴ ഇബ്രാഹിം (59) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഈ മാസം 21ന് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങാനിരിക്കെയാണ് ജിദ്ദയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ അന്ത്യം.
മൃതദേഹം ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഖബറടക്കും. ഭാര്യ: ഖദീജ. മക്കൾ: ജംഷീർ അലി, അനീസ (ഇരുവരും ജിദ്ദ), ജസീറ. മരുമക്കൾ: സാലിഹ് ഇരുമ്പുഴി (ജിദ്ദ), ജൂന ജൂബി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story