Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 8 April 2025 3:53 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 April 2025 3:53 PM IST

    ഭാര്യക്കൊപ്പം ഉംറക്കെത്തിയ മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ibrahim 09897
    ജിദ്ദ: ഭാര്യക്കൊപ്പം ഉംറക്കെത്തിയ മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് നിര്യാതനായി. മലപ്പുറം പൂക്കോട്ടൂർ പാണമ്പുഴ ഇബ്രാഹിം (59) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഈ മാസം 21ന് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങാനിരിക്കെയാണ് ജിദ്ദയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ അന്ത്യം.

    മൃതദേഹം ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഖബറടക്കും. ഭാര്യ: ഖദീജ. മക്കൾ: ജംഷീർ അലി, അനീസ (ഇരുവരും ജിദ്ദ), ജസീറ. മരുമക്കൾ: സാലിഹ് ഇരുമ്പുഴി (ജിദ്ദ), ജൂന ജൂബി.

    TAGS:Gulf Obituary
