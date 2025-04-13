Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightമലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 13 April 2025 2:38 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 April 2025 2:38 PM IST

    മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു

    Gulf Obituary
    ജിദ്ദ: മലപ്പുറം വഴിക്കടവ് മറുത സ്വദേശി ഹനീഫ കുരിക്കൾ (41) ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. ശനിയാഴ്​ച വൈകീട്ടാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ജിദ്ദയിലെ ഹയ്യു അൽ സഫയിലെ ഒരു കടയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു.

    13 വർഷത്തിലധികമായി പ്രവാസിയാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ശക്കീറ. മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ് ഹാഷിം (16). പിതാവ്: അബു കുരിക്കൾ, മാതാവ് വിയ്യുമ്മ. ജിദ്ദ കിങ് ഫഹദ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിട്ടുള്ള മൃതദേഹം നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഖബറടക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു. നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾക്ക് ഐ.സി.എഫ് പ്രവർത്തകർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകുന്നു.

    TAGS:Gulf Obituary
