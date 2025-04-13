മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 April 2025 2:38 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 April 2025 2:38 PM IST
മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - Malappuram native dies of heart attack in Jeddah
ജിദ്ദ: മലപ്പുറം വഴിക്കടവ് മറുത സ്വദേശി ഹനീഫ കുരിക്കൾ (41) ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ടാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ജിദ്ദയിലെ ഹയ്യു അൽ സഫയിലെ ഒരു കടയിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു.
13 വർഷത്തിലധികമായി പ്രവാസിയാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ശക്കീറ. മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ് ഹാഷിം (16). പിതാവ്: അബു കുരിക്കൾ, മാതാവ് വിയ്യുമ്മ. ജിദ്ദ കിങ് ഫഹദ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിട്ടുള്ള മൃതദേഹം നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഖബറടക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധുക്കൾ അറിയിച്ചു. നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾക്ക് ഐ.സി.എഫ് പ്രവർത്തകർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകുന്നു.
