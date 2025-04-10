Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 10 April 2025 12:03 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 April 2025 12:03 AM IST

    മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി

    shafi 0980980
    ജിദ്ദ: മലപ്പുറം തിരൂരങ്ങാടി സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം നിര്യാതനായി. തെന്നല നെച്ചിയിൽ മുഹമ്മദ് ഷാഫി (38) ആണ് ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം ജിദ്ദ ഈസ്റ്റ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ വെച്ച് മരിച്ചത്.

    പിതാവ്: ഹംസ നെച്ചിയിൽ. മാതാവ്: സക്കീന. ഭാര്യ: താജുന്നിസ. മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് ഷഫിൻ, ഇനായ മഹ്റിൻ. മൃതദേഹം ഖബറടക്കുന്നതുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട നടപടികൾക്കായി ജിദ്ദ കെ.എം.സി.സി വെൽഫെയർ വിങ്ങ് സന്നദ്ധ പ്രവർത്തകർ രംഗത്തുണ്ട്.

    Girl in a jacket

