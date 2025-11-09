Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Nov 2025 7:04 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Nov 2025 7:04 PM IST

    അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി: ത്വാഇഫ് അൽഹദാ ചുരംറോഡ് അടയ്​ക്കുന്നു

    അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണി: ത്വാഇഫ് അൽഹദാ ചുരംറോഡ് അടയ്​ക്കുന്നു
    ത്വാഇഫ്: അറ്റകുറ്റപ്പണികൾക്കായി ജിദ്ദ-ത്വാഇഫ്​ റോഡിലെ അൽഹദാ ചുരം തിങ്കളാഴ്​ച മുതൽ മൂന്ന്​ ദിവസത്തേക്ക്​ അടയ്​ക്കും. ഇരു ദിശകളിലേക്കുമുള്ള ഗതാഗതം തടയുമെന്ന്​ റോഡ് സുരക്ഷക്കായുള്ള പ്രത്യേക സേന അറിയിച്ചു.

    ബുധനാഴ്ച വരെയാണ്​ അടച്ചിടൽ. വാഹനങ്ങളുടെയും യാത്രക്കാരുടെയും സുരക്ഷ ഉറപ്പാക്കാൻ മൂന്ന്​ ദിവസവും രാവിലെ ഒമ്പത്​ മുതൽ വൈകീട്ട്​ ആറു വരെയാണ്​ അടച്ചിടലെന്ന് സേനാവൃത്തങ്ങൾ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    TAGS:taifJeddahRoad maintenance worksRoad Closed News
