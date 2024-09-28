Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 4:48 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Sep 2024 4:48 AM GMT

    മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്ട്ര സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ൽ

    അ​നി​ൽ മേ​ശ്രം നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ
    അ​നി​ൽ മേ​ശ്രം

    നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​ൻ

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: മ​ഹാ​രാ​ഷ്​​ട്ര ഗോ​ണ്ഡ്യ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി അ​നി​ൽ മേ​ശ്രം നാ​രാ​യ​ണ​നെ (32) ജു​ബൈ​ലി​ല്‍ മ​രി​ച്ച നി​ല​യി​ല്‍ ക​ണ്ടെ​ത്തി. നി​ർ​മാ​ണ തൊ​ഴി​ലാ​ളി​യാ​യി ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു അ​നി​ൽ.

    മാ​ന​സി​ക വി​ഷാ​ദം നി​മി​ത്തം ആ​ത്മ​ഹ​ത്യ ചെ​യ്ത​താ​ണെ​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്രാ​ഥ​മി​ക നി​ഗ​മ​നം. പൊ​ലീ​സെ​ത്തി മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം ജു​ബൈ​ല്‍ ജ​ന​റ​ല്‍ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. പ്ര​വാ​സി വെ​ല്‍ഫെ​യ​ര്‍ ജ​ന​സേ​വ​ന വി​ഭാ​ഗം ക​ണ്‍വീ​ന​ര്‍ സ​ലിം ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ​യു​ടെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ല്‍ തു​ട​ര്‍ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

