സൗദി കിഴക്കൻ പ്രവിശ്യ ഗവർണറുമായി സൗഹൃദം പങ്കിട്ട് ലുലു സൗദി ഡയറക്ടർ

20 Dec 2025 10:02 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Dec 2025 10:02 PM IST
സൗദി കിഴക്കൻ പ്രവിശ്യ ഗവർണറുമായി സൗഹൃദം പങ്കിട്ട് ലുലു സൗദി ഡയറക്ടർtext_fields
News Summary - Lulu Saudi Director shares friendship with Saudi Eastern Province Governor
ദമ്മാം: സൗദി കിഴക്കൻ പ്രവിശ്യ ഗവർണർ അമീർ സൗദ് ബിൻ നായിഫ് ബിൻ അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് അൽ സഊദുമായി സൗഹൃദം പങ്കിട്ട് ലുലു സൗദി ഡയറക്ടർ മുഹമ്മദ് ഹാരിസ്.
ലുലു ഗ്രൂപ് ചെയർമാൻ എം.എ. യൂസുഫലിയുടെ ആശംസകളും മുഹമ്മദ് ഹാരിസ് ഗവർണറെ അറിയിച്ചു. ലുലു ഈസ്റ്റേൺ പ്രൊവിൻസ് റീജനൽ ഡയറക്ടർ ഷംനാസ് പള്ളിക്കണ്ടിയും പങ്കുചേര്ന്നു.
