Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    20 Dec 2025 10:02 PM IST
    Updated On
    20 Dec 2025 10:02 PM IST

    സൗദി കിഴക്കൻ പ്രവിശ്യ ഗവർണറുമായി സൗഹൃദം പങ്കിട്ട് ലുലു സൗദി ഡയറക്ടർ

    സൗദി കിഴക്കൻ പ്രവിശ്യ ഗവർണറുമായി സൗഹൃദം പങ്കിട്ട് ലുലു സൗദി ഡയറക്ടർ
    സൗദി കിഴക്കൻ പ്രവിശ്യ ഗവർണർ അമീർ സൗദ് ബിൻ നായിഫ് ബിൻ അബ്​ദുൽ അസീസും ലുലു സൗദി ഡയറക്ടർ മുഹമ്മദ് ഹാരിസും ഹസ്​തദാനം ചെയ്യുന്നു

    ദമ്മാം: സൗദി കിഴക്കൻ പ്രവിശ്യ ഗവർണർ അമീർ സൗദ് ബിൻ നായിഫ് ബിൻ അബ്​ദുൽ അസീസ് അൽ സഊദുമായി സൗഹൃദം പങ്കിട്ട് ലുലു സൗദി ഡയറക്ടർ മുഹമ്മദ് ഹാരിസ്.

    ലുലു ഗ്രൂപ് ചെയർമാൻ എം.എ. യൂസുഫലിയുടെ ആശംസകളും മുഹമ്മദ് ഹാരിസ് ഗവർണറെ അറിയിച്ചു. ലുലു ഈസ്​റ്റേൺ പ്രൊവിൻസ് റീജനൽ ഡയറക്ടർ ഷംനാസ് പള്ളിക്കണ്ടിയും പങ്കുചേര്‍ന്നു.


    TAGS:saudi Eastern ProvinceLulu Group Chairman M.A. Yusufalilulu saudi
