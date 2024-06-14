Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jun 2024 3:42 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jun 2024 3:42 AM GMT

    കു​വൈ​ത്ത് അ​ഗ്​​നി​ബാ​ധ: ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി അ​നു​ശോ​ചി​ച്ചു

    kuwait fire
    അ​ൽ​അ​ഹ്സ: കു​വൈ​ത്ത് മം​ഗ​ഫി​ലെ ലേ​ബ​ർ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ലു​ണ്ടാ​യ അ​ഗ്​​നി​ബാ​ധ​യി​ൽ ഒ.​ഐ.​സി.​സി അ​ൽ​അ​ഹ്സ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി ദുഃ​ഖ​വും ന​ടു​ക്ക​വും രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. ദു​ര​ന്ത​ത്തി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​വ​ർ​ക്ക് അ​നു​ശോ​ച​നം രേ​ഖ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തു​ന്ന​തോ​ടൊ​പ്പം കു​ടും​ബ​ത്തി​​ന്റെ ദുഃ​ഖ​ത്തി​ൽ പ​ങ്കു​ചേ​രു​ന്ന​താ​യി ആ​ക്ടി​ങ്​ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റ്​ അ​ർ​ശ​ദ് ദേ​ശ​മം​ഗ​ലം, ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഉ​മ​ർ കോ​ട്ട​യി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Al Ahsa OICCKuwait Fire Tragedy
    News Summary - Kuwait fire Tragedy
