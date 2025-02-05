Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    5 Feb 2025 12:12 AM IST
    Updated On
    5 Feb 2025 12:12 AM IST

    കോഴിക്കോട് അടിവാരം​ സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ മരിച്ചു

    കോഴിക്കോട് അടിവാരം​ സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ മരിച്ചു
    റിയാദ്: മലയാളി റിയാദിലെ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മരിച്ചു. കോഴിക്കോട് അടിവാരം അനൂറമാൾ അനിക്കത്തൊടിയിൽ വീട്ടിൽ വീട്ടിൽ നൗഫൽ (38) ആണ്​ റിയാദ്​ എക്സിറ്റ് എട്ട്​ മുവാസാത്ത് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മരിച്ചത്​.

    പിതാവ്: മുഹമ്മദ്‌, മാതാവ്: ആമിന, ഭാര്യ: സഫ്ന. റിയാദ് കെ.എം.സി.സി മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലാ വെൽഫെയർ വിങ്​ ചെയർമാൻ റഫീഖ് ചെറുമുക്ക്, ജനറൽ കൺവീനർ റിയാസ് തിരൂർക്കാട്, ഉമർ അമാനത്ത്‌, നൗഫൽ തിരൂർ, ജാഫർ വീമ്പൂർ എന്നിവരുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ച്​ മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടുപോകും.

    RiyadhDeath newsKozhikode
    Kozhikode native dies in Riyadh
