Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    date_range 2 Dec 2025 4:23 PM IST
    date_range 2 Dec 2025 4:23 PM IST

    കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി റിയാദില്‍ മരിച്ചു

    കോട്ടയം സ്വദേശി റിയാദില്‍ മരിച്ചു
    ജോം ഫ്രാന്‍സിസ് 

    റിയാദ്: സൗദി ജയിലിലെ ആശുപത്രി ജീവനക്കാരനായ മലയാളി മരിച്ചു. കോട്ടയം താഴുത്തല സ്വദേശി പുത്തന്‍ വീട് ജോം ഫ്രാന്‍സിസ് (38) ആണ്​ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചത്​. റിയാദ്​ അൽ ​ൈഹര്‍ ജയിലിലെ ക്ലിനിക്കിലായിരുന്നു ജോലി. വിവാഹിതനാണ്.

    ഫ്രാന്‍സിസ് മൈക്കിൾ, എലിസബത്ത് ഫ്രാൻസിസ്​ എന്നിവരാണ്​ മാതാപിതാക്കൾ. സാമൂഹിക പ്രവര്‍ത്തകന്‍ സിദ്ദീഖ് തുവ്വൂരി​ന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലാണ് മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള നടപടിക്രമങ്ങള്‍ പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കിയത്.

    TAGS:Heart AttackHospital employeeSaudi expatriateKottayam Native Death
