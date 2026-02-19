Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    കോ​ട്ട​യം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം

    കോ​ട്ട​യം അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം
    കോ​ട്ട​യം ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ പു​തു​വ​ർ​ഷ

    ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ ​ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ഡേ​വി​ഡ് ലു​ക്ക്‌ പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്യു​ന്നു

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: കോ​ട്ട​യം ജി​ല്ല പ്ര​വാ​സി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​ൻ (കെ.​ഡി.​പി.​എ) സ്​​റ്റാ​ർ പ്രി​ന്റി​ങ്​ പ്ര​സ്സി​​ന്റെ സ​ഹ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തോ​ടെ 2026 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി. സം​ഘ​ട​ന​ ന​ട​ത്തി​യ വി​ന്റ​ർ ഫെ​സ്​​റ്റ്​ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ഡേ​വി​ഡ് ലു​ക്ക്‌ കെ.​ഡി.​പി.​എ പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ്​ ജോ​ജി തോ​മ​സി​ന് ക​ല​ണ്ട​ർ ന​ൽ​കി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഡോ. ​കെ.​ആ​ർ. ജ​യ​ച​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ, ഷാ​ജി മ​ഠ​ത്തി​ൽ, വി.​എം. നൗ​ഫ​ൽ, രാ​ജേ​ന്ദ്ര​ൻ പാ​ലാ, ബോ​ണി ജോ​യ് സം​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ചു.

