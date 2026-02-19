Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 19 Feb 2026 8:08 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Feb 2026 8:08 AM IST
കോട്ടയം അസോസിയേഷൻ കലണ്ടർ പ്രകാശനംtext_fields
News Summary - Kottayam Association Calendar Released
റിയാദ്: കോട്ടയം ജില്ല പ്രവാസി അസോസിയേഷൻ (കെ.ഡി.പി.എ) സ്റ്റാർ പ്രിന്റിങ് പ്രസ്സിന്റെ സഹകരണത്തോടെ 2026 വർഷത്തെ കലണ്ടർ പുറത്തിറക്കി. സംഘടന നടത്തിയ വിന്റർ ഫെസ്റ്റ് പരിപാടിയിൽ ചെയർമാൻ ഡേവിഡ് ലുക്ക് കെ.ഡി.പി.എ പ്രസിഡന്റ് ജോജി തോമസിന് കലണ്ടർ നൽകി പ്രകാശനം നിർവഹിച്ചു. ഡോ. കെ.ആർ. ജയചന്ദ്രൻ, ഷാജി മഠത്തിൽ, വി.എം. നൗഫൽ, രാജേന്ദ്രൻ പാലാ, ബോണി ജോയ് സംബന്ധിച്ചു.
