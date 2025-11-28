Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Nov 2025 9:01 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Nov 2025 9:01 AM IST

    ദ​മ്മാ​മി​ൽ കൂ​ട്ട​നാ​ട് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    ദ​മ്മാ​മി​ൽ കൂ​ട്ട​നാ​ട് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ്
    ദ​മ്മാം: കു​ട്ട​നാ​ട് കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​യും

    ജ​ന​കീ​യ ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന സേ​ന​യും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി ര​ക്ത​ദാ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    ‘ഒ​രു ജീ​വ​ന് പു​തി​യ ശ്വാ​സം ന​ൽ​കാം’ എ​ന്ന സ​ന്ദേ​ശ​ത്തോ​ടെ ന​ട​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ ​ക്യാ​മ്പ് പ​ല​രു​ടെ​യും ജീ​വ​ൻ ര​ക്ഷി​ക്കാ​ൻ സ​ഹാ​യ​ക​മാ​കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    ക്യാ​മ്പി​െൻറ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി, ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​രു​ടെ മേ​ൽ​നോ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ സു​ര​ക്ഷി​ത​വും ശാ​സ്ത്രീ​യ​വു​മാ​യ രീ​തി​യി​ൽ ര​ക്ത​സ​മാ​ഹ​ര​ണം ന​ട​ക്കും.

    ക്യാ​മ്പു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ വി​വ​ര​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി 0531381662, 0536651070 എ​ന്നീ ന​മ്പ​റി​ൽ ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ടാം.

    TAGS:Dammamcampblood donation
    News Summary - Koottanad Koottaimma Blood Donation Camp in Dammam
