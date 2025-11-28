Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 28 Nov 2025 9:01 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 Nov 2025 9:01 AM IST
ദമ്മാമിൽ കൂട്ടനാട് കൂട്ടായ്മ രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ്text_fields
News Summary - Koottanad Koottaimma Blood Donation Camp in Dammam
ദമ്മാം: കുട്ടനാട് കൂട്ടായ്മയും
ജനകീയ രക്തദാന സേനയും സംയുക്തമായി രക്തദാന ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നു.
‘ഒരു ജീവന് പുതിയ ശ്വാസം നൽകാം’ എന്ന സന്ദേശത്തോടെ നടക്കുന്ന ഈ ക്യാമ്പ് പലരുടെയും ജീവൻ രക്ഷിക്കാൻ സഹായകമാകുമെന്ന് സംഘാടകർ പറഞ്ഞു.
ക്യാമ്പിെൻറ ഭാഗമായി, ആരോഗ്യപ്രവർത്തകരുടെ മേൽനോട്ടത്തിൽ സുരക്ഷിതവും ശാസ്ത്രീയവുമായ രീതിയിൽ രക്തസമാഹരണം നടക്കും.
ക്യാമ്പുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കായി 0531381662, 0536651070 എന്നീ നമ്പറിൽ ബന്ധപ്പെടാം.
