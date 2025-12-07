Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Dec 2025 1:07 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Dec 2025 1:07 PM IST

    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ജുബൈലിൽ മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ

    ജുബൈൽ: മലയാളി യുവാവ് സൗദിയിലെ താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് തൂങ്ങി മരിച്ച നിലയിൽ. ജുബൈലിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്യുന്ന കൊല്ലം പരവൂർ കുറുമണ്ഡൽ സ്വദേശി തൊടിയിൽ വീട്ടിൽ മനോജ് ബാലൻ (33) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ജുബൈലിലെ സ്വകാര്യ കമ്പനിയിൽ ബസ് ഡ്രൈവറായി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു.

    താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് ശനിയാഴ്ച പുലർച്ചെ അഞ്ചോടെയാണ് തൂങ്ങിനിൽക്കുന്ന നിലയിൽ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടത്. അവിവാഹിതനാണ്. മൃതദേഹം ജുബൈൽ ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ഔദ്യോഗിക നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു. പിതാവ്: ബാലൻ, മാതാവ്: ബേബി. സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: മണികണ്ഠൻ, മനു, മായ.

