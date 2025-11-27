Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightകൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ജുബൈലിൽ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 27 Nov 2025 4:04 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 27 Nov 2025 4:04 PM IST

    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ജുബൈലിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ജുബൈലിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel
    camera_alt

    നസീം മുഹമ്മദ്‌ കുഞ്ഞ്

    Listen to this Article

    ജുബൈൽ: മസ്തിഷ്കാഘാതം സംഭവിച്ച്​ ജുബൈൽ ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലിരുന്ന കൊല്ലം പരവൂർ സ്വദേശി നസീം മുഹമ്മദ്‌ കുഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചു. ദിവസങ്ങൾക്ക്​ മുമ്പാണ്​ ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചത്.

    ജുബൈലിൽ ജോലി ചെയ്​തിരുന്ന ഇദ്ദേഹം ഏഴ്​ വർഷം മുമ്പാണ് അവസാനമായി നാട്ടിൽ പോയി വന്നത്. ഇഖാമ, ആരോഗ്യ ഇൻഷുറൻസ് കാലാവധി അവസാനിച്ചിരുന്നു. മൃതദേഹം ജുബൈൽ ജനറൽ ആശുപത്രി ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്. ഔദ്യോഗിക നടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:jubailsaudi obit newsStrockKollam native died
    News Summary - Kollam native dies in Jubail
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X