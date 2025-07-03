Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    3 July 2025 11:48 AM IST
    3 July 2025 11:48 AM IST

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ്​ ഇ​ന്ന്

    ബു​റൈ​ദ: കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ബു​റൈ​ദ സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന എ​ട്ടാ​മ​ത് ഫു​ട്ബാ​ൾ ടൂ​ർ​ണ​മെ​ന്റ്​ വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച ബു​റൈ​ദ അ​ൽ വ​സൈ​ത്തി ഫ്ല​ഡ്‌​ലി​റ്റ് സ്​​റ്റേ​ഡി​യ​ത്തി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും.

    സൗ​ദി​യി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ത്സ​രം രാ​ത്രി 11ന്​ ​ആ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​സം​ഘം ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    footballtodaytournamentK.M.C.C.
