Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 3 Jun 2024 2:43 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 3 Jun 2024 2:43 AM GMT

    ഹാ​ജി​മാ​ർ​ക്ക് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി

    Jeddah Airport
    മു​സ്‍ലിം​ലീ​ഗ് നേ​താ​വ് പി.​കെ. മൊ​യ്തു​വി​നും സ​ഹ​ഹാ​ജി​മാ​ർ​ക്കും ജി​ദ്ദ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ട്ടി​ൽ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി എ​റ​ണാ​കു​ളം

    ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ

    ജി​ദ്ദ: ഹ​ജ്ജി​നെ​ത്തി​യ പ​ല്ലാ​രി​മം​ഗ​ലം മു​ൻ​ഗ്രാ​മ പ​ഞ്ചാ​യ​ത്ത് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ൻ​റും മു​സ്‍ലിം​ലീ​ഗ് നേ​താ​വു​മാ​യ പി.​കെ. മൊ​യ്തു​വി​നും സ​ഹ​ഹാ​ജി​മാ​ർ​ക്കും ജി​ദ്ദ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ട്ടി​ൽ കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി എ​റ​ണാം​കു​ളം ജി​ല്ല ക​മ്മി​റ്റി സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണം ന​ൽ​കി. അ​ഷ്റ​ഫ് മൗ​ല​വി കു​റി​ഞ്ഞി​ലി​ക്കാ​ട്ട്, ജാ​ബി​ർ മ​ടി​യൂ​ർ, അ​ന​സ് അ​രി​ബ്രാ​ശേ​രി, ഹി​ജാ​സ് ക​ള​രി​ക്ക​ൽ, സി​യാ​ദ് ചെ​ളി​ക​ണ്ട​ത്തി​ൽ, ആ​ഷി​ഖ് കോ​ത​മം​ഗ​ലം, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്ഷാ ത​ല​ക്കോ​ട്, അ​ൽ ഷി​ഫ പ​ല്ലാ​രി​മം​ഗ​ലം, ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം സാ​ഹി​ബ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സ്വീ​ക​ര​ണ​ത്തി​ന് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    TAGS:KMCC Ernakulam District Committee
