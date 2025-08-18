Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
18 Aug 2025
Updated Ondate_range 18 Aug 2025 8:34 AM IST
മൂന്ന് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരെ സ്ഥാനങ്ങളിൽനിന്ന് മാറ്റി സൽമാൻ രാജാവിന്റെ ഉത്തരവ്
News Summary - King Salman's decision to transfer three officials from their positions
ജിദ്ദ: ഉന്നത സ്ഥാനത്തുള്ള മൂന്ന് ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥരെ അവരുടെ സ്ഥാനങ്ങളിൽനിന്ന് പിരിച്ചുവിട്ട് സൗദി ഭരണാധികാരി സൽമാൻ രാജാവ് ഉത്തരവിറക്കി. പ്രതിരോധ സഹമന്ത്രി സ്ഥാനത്തുനിന്ന് തലാൽ ബിൻ അബ്ദുല്ല ബിൻ തുർക്കി അൽ ഒതൈബിയെ മാറ്റി. ജനറൽ കോർപറേഷൻ ഫോർ മിലിട്ടറി ഇൻഡസ്ട്രീസിന്റെ ചെയർമാൻ സ്ഥാനത്തുനിന്ന് എൻജിനീയർ മുഹമ്മദ് ബിൻ ഹമദ് അൽമാദിയെയും മന്ത്രിമാരുടെ കൗൺസിൽ ജനറൽ സെക്രട്ടേറിയറ്റിന്റെ ഉപദേഷ്ടാവ് സ്ഥാനത്തുനിന്ന് ഡോ. ഗസ്സാൻ ബിൻ അബ്ദുൾറഹ്മാൻ അൽ-ശാബിലിനെയും ഒഴിവാക്കിയിട്ടുണ്ട്.
