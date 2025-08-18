Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightമൂ​ന്ന്...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Aug 2025 8:34 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Aug 2025 8:34 AM IST

    മൂ​ന്ന് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രെ സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മാ​റ്റി സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വി​ന്റെ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    മൂ​ന്ന് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രെ സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് മാ​റ്റി സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വി​ന്റെ ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വ്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    സൗ​ദി ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വ്

    ജി​ദ്ദ: ഉ​ന്ന​ത സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തു​ള്ള മൂ​ന്ന് ഉ​ദ്യോ​ഗ​സ്ഥ​രെ അ​വ​രു​ടെ സ്ഥാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് പി​രി​ച്ചു​വി​ട്ട് സൗ​ദി ഭ​ര​ണാ​ധി​കാ​രി സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ രാ​ജാ​വ് ഉ​ത്ത​ര​വി​റ​ക്കി. പ്ര​തി​രോ​ധ സ​ഹ​മ​ന്ത്രി സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ത​ലാ​ൽ ബി​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ല്ല ബി​ൻ തു​ർ​ക്കി അ​ൽ ഒ​തൈ​ബി​യെ മാ​റ്റി. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ കോ​ർ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ ഫോ​ർ മി​ലി​ട്ട​റി ഇ​ൻ​ഡ​സ്ട്രീ​സി​ന്റെ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് എ​ൻ​ജി​നീ​യ​ർ മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് അ​ൽ​മാ​ദി​യെ​യും മ​ന്ത്രി​മാ​രു​ടെ കൗ​ൺ​സി​ൽ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ടേ​റി​യ​റ്റി​ന്റെ ഉ​പ​ദേ​ഷ്ടാ​വ് സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തു​നി​ന്ന് ഡോ. ​ഗ​സ്സാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ൾ​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ അ​ൽ-​ശാ​ബി​ലി​നെ​യും ഒ​ഴി​വാ​ക്കി​യി​ട്ടു​ണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:transferKing SalmanSaudi Arabia Newsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - King Salman's decision to transfer three officials from their positions
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X