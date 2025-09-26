Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 26 Sept 2025 8:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 26 Sept 2025 8:31 AM IST

    ഖു​ലൈ​സ് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി വ​നി​ത വി​ങ് സൗ​ദി ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു

    ഖു​ലൈ​സ് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി വ​നി​ത വി​ങ് സൗ​ദി ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു
    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഖു​ലൈ​സ് വ​നി​ത വി​ങ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച സൗ​ദി

    ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ നി​ന്ന്

    ഖു​ലൈ​സ്: കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഖു​ലൈ​സ് വ​നി​ത വി​ങ് സൗ​ദി ദേ​ശീ​യ ദി​നം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ച്ചു. കു​ട്ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്കും മ​റ്റും വി​വി​ധ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ഖു​ലൈ​സ് കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി വ​നി​ത വി​ങ് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

