Posted Ondate_range 18 May 2025 6:33 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 May 2025 6:34 AM IST
ജിദ്ദ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് മലപ്പുറം വേങ്ങര സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ചേറൂർ മുതുവിൽകുണ്ട് സ്വദേശി അബ്ദുൽ ഗഫൂർ നാത്താൻകോടൻ (52) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. നെഞ്ചുവേദനയെതുടർന്ന് ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് ജിദ്ദ കിംഗ് ഫഹദ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. മാതാപിതാക്കൾ: പരേതരായ മുഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി, കോയിസ്സൻ കുഞ്ഞീമ, ഭാര്യ: അയിഷാബി, മക്കൾ: റാണിയെ റീം, റിസ്വിൻ കാസിം, റസൻ, സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: കുഞ്ഞിമൊയ്തീൻ കുട്ടി, ഷരീഫ് മദീന.
