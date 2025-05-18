Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 18 May 2025 6:33 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 May 2025 6:34 AM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാത​ത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മലപ്പുറം വേങ്ങര സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഹൃദയാഘാത​ത്തെ തുടർന്ന് മലപ്പുറം വേങ്ങര സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    ജിദ്ദ: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെത്തുടർന്ന് മലപ്പുറം വേങ്ങര സ്വദേശി ജിദ്ദയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ചേറൂർ മുതുവിൽകുണ്ട് സ്വദേശി അബ്ദുൽ ഗഫൂർ നാത്താൻകോടൻ (52) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. നെഞ്ചുവേദനയെതുടർന്ന് ശനിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് ജിദ്ദ കിംഗ് ഫഹദ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചെങ്കിലും മരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. മാതാപിതാക്കൾ: പരേതരായ മുഹമ്മദ് കുട്ടി, കോയിസ്സൻ കുഞ്ഞീമ, ഭാര്യ: അയിഷാബി, മക്കൾ: റാണിയെ റീം, റിസ്വിൻ കാസിം, റസൻ, സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: കുഞ്ഞിമൊയ്‌തീൻ കുട്ടി, ഷരീഫ് മദീന.

    Show Full Article
