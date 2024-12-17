Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Dec 2024 7:16 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Dec 2024 7:16 AM IST

    കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട്​ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി ഹാ​ഇ​ലി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    Obit news
    മു​ജീ​ബ്

    ഹാ​ഇ​ൽ: ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം മൂ​ലം കാ​സ​ർ​കോ​ട്​ നീ​ലേ​ശ്വ​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി മു​ജീ​ബ് (51) ഹാ​ഇ​ലി​ലെ കി​ങ്ങ് ഖാ​ലി​ദ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. അ​ക്ബ​ർ ട്രാ​വ​ൽ​സ് ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നാ​ണ്.

    ഭാ​ര്യ: സ​ജ്ന, മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഹി​ഷാം, ഫാ​ത്തി​മ. സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൻ ചാ​ൻ​സ അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ​മാ​നും ക​മ്പ​നി പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ളും സു​ഹൃ​ത്തു​ക്ക​ളും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് മൃ​ത​ദേ​ഹം നാ​ട്ടി​ലേ​ക്ക് അ​യ​ക്കാ​നു​ള്ള ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്നു.

    TAGS:Saudi Arabia NewsObit news
    News Summary - Kasarkod native died in Ha il
