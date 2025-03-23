Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Posted On
    date_range 23 March 2025 6:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 23 March 2025 6:11 AM IST

    ക​രു​വ​ൻ​തി​രു​ത്തി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്​​മ ഇ​ഫ്​​താ​ർ

    ക​രു​വ​ൻ​തി​രു​ത്തി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്​​മ ഇ​ഫ്​​താ​ർ
    ക​രു​വ​ൻ​തി​രു​ത്തി പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ റി​യാ​ദ് ഘ​ട​കം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഇ​ഫ്​​താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: ക​രു​വ​ൻ​തി​രു​ത്തി പ്ര​വാ​സി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ റി​യാ​ദ് ഘ​ട​കം ഇ​ഫ്​​താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. പി.​വി. ല​ത്തീ​ഫ് അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു.

    തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന്​ ക​രു​വ​ൻ​തി​രു​ത്തി പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ ജു​മു​അ പ​ള്ളി​യു​ടെ പു​ന​ർ​നി​ർ​മാ​ണ ഫ​ണ്ട് ശേ​ഖ​ര​ണ അ​വ​ലോ​ക​ന യോ​ഗം ന​ട​ന്നു. സം​ജാ​ദ് വെ​മ്മ​ര​ത്ത് കാ​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ൾ വി​ശ​ദീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    സ​യ്യി​ദ് ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ, എ.​കെ. ജാ​ഫ​ർ, സൂ​പ്പി പാ​റ​ക്ക​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ സം​സാ​രി​ച്ചു. ക​രു​വ​ൻ​തി​രു​ത്തി പ്ര​ദേ​ശ​ത്തെ എ​ല്ലാ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളും പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്ത ഇ​ഫ്താ​ർ സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ന് ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ എ.​കെ. ബ​ഷീ​ർ ന​ന്ദി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

