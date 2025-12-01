Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    കർണാടക സ്വദേശി ജുബൈലിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    കർണാടക സ്വദേശി ജുബൈലിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
     മുഹമ്മദ് മുസ്‌തഫ

    Listen to this Article

    ജുബൈൽ: കർണാടക റായ്ച്ചൂർ സ്വദേശി മുഹമ്മദ് മുസ്‌തഫ (49) ജുബൈലിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ശാരീരിക അസ്വസ്ഥകൾ കാരണം ആശുപത്രിയിൽ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചെങ്കിലും രക്ഷിക്കാനായില്ല. ഹൃദയാഘാതമാണ് മരണ കാരണം. മൃതദേഹം അൽമാന ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുകയാണ്.

    ഔദ്യോഗിക നടപടികൾക്ക് ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകുമെന്ന് പ്രവാസി വെൽഫെയർ ജനസേവന വിഭാഗം കൺവീനർ സലീം ആലപ്പുഴ അറിയിച്ചു. മാതാവ്: സയീദ ബീഗം, ഭാര്യ: മിസ്ബാ, മക്കൾ: മുഹമ്മദ് കാമിൽ, ഹിബ, ഹന, ഡാനിയ.

