കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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Posted Ondate_range 28 April 2026 7:52 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 28 April 2026 7:53 AM IST
കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Kannur native passes away in Kuwait.
കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കണ്ണൂർ കരിമ്പം, കൊയ്യം സ്വദേശി പട്ടേരി രാജീവൻ(51) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. സ്വകാര്യ തയ്യൽക്കട ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. കേരള ആർട്ട് ലവേഴ്സ് അസോസിയേഷൻ - കല കുവൈത്ത് ഫർവാനിയ നോർത്ത് യൂണിറ്റ് അംഗമാണ്.
ഭാര്യ: അനുപമ. മക്കൾ: റിതു ലക്ഷ്മി, ശ്രിയ ലക്ഷ്മി.
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