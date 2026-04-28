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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightKuwaitchevron_rightകണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി...
    Kuwait
    Posted On
    date_range 28 April 2026 7:52 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 April 2026 7:53 AM IST

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി: കണ്ണൂർ കരിമ്പം, കൊയ്യം സ്വദേശി പട്ടേരി രാജീവൻ(51) കുവൈത്തിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. സ്വകാര്യ തയ്യൽക്കട ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. കേരള ആർട്ട് ലവേഴ്സ് അസോസിയേഷൻ - കല കുവൈത്ത് ഫർവാനിയ നോർത്ത് യൂണിറ്റ് അംഗമാണ്.

    ഭാര്യ: അനുപമ. മക്കൾ: റിതു ലക്ഷ്മി, ശ്രിയ ലക്ഷ്മി.

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    TAGS:NativeKuwaitkannur
    News Summary - Kannur native passes away in Kuwait.
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