Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 16 April 2025 9:35 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 April 2025 9:35 PM IST

    കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി റിയാദിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു

    AJITH KUMAR
    റിയാദ്: കണ്ണൂർ കുറ്റൂർ നെല്ലിയാട് സ്വദേശി പുതിയേടത്ത്‌ വീട്ടിൽ അജിത് കുമാർ (43) റിയാദിലെ താമസസ്ഥലത്ത് ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം മരിച്ചു. ആറര വർഷത്തിലധികമായി റിയാദിൽ ഹൗസ് ഡ്രൈവർ ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: തമ്പാൻ, മാതാവ്: റുഗ് മണി (പരേത), ഭാര്യ: വിജിന.

    മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ട് പോകാനുള്ള നടപടികൾക്ക്​ റിയാദ് കെ.എം.സി.സി മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലാ വെൽഫെയർ വിങ്​ ചെയർമാൻ റഫീഖ് ചെറുമുക്ക്, ജനറൽ കൺവീനർ റിയാസ് ചിങ്ങത്ത്, നസീർ കണ്ണീരി, ജാഫർ വീമ്പൂർ, അനസ് പെരുവള്ളൂർ എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകുന്നു.

    TAGS:Riyadhkannur nativeObituary News
    News Summary - Kannur native dies of heart attack in Riyadh
