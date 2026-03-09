Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightകെ.എ.എം.സി മലയാളീസ്...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 9 March 2026 10:21 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 March 2026 10:21 AM IST

    കെ.എ.എം.സി മലയാളീസ് ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    കെ.എ.എം.സി മലയാളീസ് ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമം
    cancel
    camera_alt

    മക്കയിൽ കെ.എ.എം.സി മലയാളീസ് കൂട്ടായ്മ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച ഇഫ്താർ സംഗമത്തിൽ സംബന്ധിച്ചവർ

    മക്ക: കിങ്​ അബ്​ദുല്ല മെഡിക്കൽ സിറ്റിയിലെ മലയാളി ജീവനക്കാരുടെ കൂട്ടായ്മയായ കെ.എ.എം.സി മലയാളീസ് ഇഫ്താർ മീറ്റ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു.

    മക്ക ഹുസൈനിയയിലെ ഓപൺ ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തിൽ നടന്ന പരിപാടിയിൽ സ്ത്രീകളും കുട്ടികളുമടക്കം 150 ലധികം പേർ പങ്കെടുത്തു. പരിപാടിക്ക് എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് അംഗങ്ങളായ സജീദ്, ഷമീർ യഹിയ, അമീൻ, ഹംജാനി, ജലീൽ എന്നിവർ നേതൃത്വം നൽകി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsSaudi ArabiaKAMCgulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - KAMC Malayalis Iftar Gathering
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X