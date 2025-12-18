Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightക​ക്കു​മ്മ​ൽ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Dec 2025 8:31 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Dec 2025 8:31 AM IST

    ക​ക്കു​മ്മ​ൽ ഉ​മ്മ​റി​ന് മ​ല​യാ​ളി സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ക​ക്കു​മ്മ​ൽ ഉ​മ്മ​റി​ന് മ​ല​യാ​ളി സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ്
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പ്ര​വാ​സം മ​തി​യാ​ക്കി മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ക​ക്കു​മ്മ​ൽ ഉ​മ്മ​റി​ന് ജി​ദ്ദ ശാ​റ ഹി​റാ മ​ല​യാ​ളി സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    Listen to this Article

    ജി​ദ്ദ: 28 വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ സൗ​ദി പ്ര​വാ​സം അ​വ​സാ​നി​പ്പി​ച്ച് മ​ട​ങ്ങു​ന്ന ക​ക്കു​മ്മ​ൽ ഉ​മ്മ​റി​ന് ജി​ദ്ദ ശാ​റ ഹി​റാ മ​ല​യാ​ളി സൗ​ഹൃ​ദ കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ യാ​ത്ര​യ​യ​പ്പ് ന​ൽ​കി.

    ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്തു. ഹ​സീ​ബ് പൂ​ങ്ങാ​ട​ൻ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ത​ന്റെ പ്ര​വാ​സ​കാ​ല അ​നു​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ളും ജീ​വി​ത​വും പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ ക​ക്കു​മ്മ​ൽ ഉ​മ്മ​ർ പ​ങ്കു​വെ​ച്ചു. അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തി​നു​ള്ള ഉ​പ​ഹാ​രം ഇ​സ്മാ​യി​ൽ ത​ങ്ങ​ൾ കൈ​മാ​റി. നൗ​ഷാ​ദ്, സ​ലാ​ഹു ഷാ​ഹീം, താ​ഹി​ർ, നി​ഷാ​ദ്, ഫൈ​സ​ൽ ഇ​മാ​ദ് എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ അ​ർ​പ്പി​ച്ചു. നൗ​ഷാ​ദ് പാ​ണ്ടി​ക്കാ​ട് സ്വാ​ഗ​ത​വും ശി​ഹാ​ബ് ന​ന്ദി​യും പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:malayalifriendship daygulfnewsSaudi Arabia
    News Summary - Kakkumal Umar to attend Malayali Friendship Day
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X