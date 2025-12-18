Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 18 Dec 2025 8:31 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 18 Dec 2025 8:31 AM IST
കക്കുമ്മൽ ഉമ്മറിന് മലയാളി സൗഹൃദ കൂട്ടായ്മ യാത്രയയപ്പ്text_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Kakkumal Umar to attend Malayali Friendship Day
Listen to this Article
ജിദ്ദ: 28 വർഷത്തെ സൗദി പ്രവാസം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് മടങ്ങുന്ന കക്കുമ്മൽ ഉമ്മറിന് ജിദ്ദ ശാറ ഹിറാ മലയാളി സൗഹൃദ കൂട്ടായ്മ യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി.
ഇസ്മായിൽ തങ്ങൾ ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു. ഹസീബ് പൂങ്ങാടൻ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു. തന്റെ പ്രവാസകാല അനുഭവങ്ങളും ജീവിതവും പരിപാടിയിൽ കക്കുമ്മൽ ഉമ്മർ പങ്കുവെച്ചു. അദ്ദേഹത്തിനുള്ള ഉപഹാരം ഇസ്മായിൽ തങ്ങൾ കൈമാറി. നൗഷാദ്, സലാഹു ഷാഹീം, താഹിർ, നിഷാദ്, ഫൈസൽ ഇമാദ് എന്നിവർ ആശംസകൾ അർപ്പിച്ചു. നൗഷാദ് പാണ്ടിക്കാട് സ്വാഗതവും ശിഹാബ് നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story