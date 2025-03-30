Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
30 March 2025
Updated Ondate_range 30 March 2025 6:51 AM IST
ജുബൈൽ നവോദയ ഭക്ഷ്യ വസ്തുക്കൾ വിതരണം ചെയ്തു
News Summary - jubail navodhaya distribute food items
ജുബൈൽ: എല്ലാ റമദാൻ മാസത്തിലും ദമ്മാം ഡീപോർട്ടേഷൻ സെന്ററിലേക്ക് നവോദയ സഹായം എത്തിക്കാറുണ്ട്. ഈ വർഷവും ദുരിതം അനുഭവിക്കുന്ന അന്തേവാസികൾക്ക് സഹായം എത്തിക്കുന്നതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ജുബൈൽ നവോദയ ഭക്ഷ്യവസ്തുക്കൾ ശേഖരിച്ചിരുന്നു.
റീജനൽ സെക്രട്ടറി ഉണ്ണിക്കൃഷ്ണന്റെ സാന്നിധ്യത്തിൽ ടൗൺ ഏരിയ സാമൂഹികക്ഷേമ ചെയർമാൻ സുബീഷ് വടകരയിൽനിന്നും ഷാജിദീൻ നിലമേൽ ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങുകയും ഡീപോർട്ടേഷൻ സെന്ററിലെത്തിച്ച് ആവശ്യക്കാർക്ക് നൽകുകയും ചെയ്തു .
