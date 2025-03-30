Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 30 March 2025 6:51 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 March 2025 6:51 AM IST

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ന​വോ​ദ​യ ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ന​വോ​ദ​യ ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു
    ടൗ​ൺ ഏ​രി​യ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​ക്ഷേ​മ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ സു​ബീ​ഷ് വ​ട​ക​ര​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ ഷാ​ജി​ദീ​ൻ നി​ല​മേ​ൽ ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങു​ന്നു

    ജു​ബൈ​ൽ: എ​ല്ലാ റ​മ​ദാ​ൻ മാ​സ​ത്തി​ലും ദ​മ്മാം ഡീ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലേ​ക്ക് ന​വോ​ദ​യ സ​ഹാ​യം എ​ത്തി​ക്കാ​റു​ണ്ട്. ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​വും ദു​രി​തം അ​നു​ഭ​വി​ക്കു​ന്ന അ​ന്തേ​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് സ​ഹാ​യം എ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ജു​ബൈ​ൽ ന​വോ​ദ​യ ഭ​ക്ഷ്യ​വ​സ്തു​ക്ക​ൾ ശേ​ഖ​രി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്നു.

    റീ​ജ​ന​ൽ സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ഉ​ണ്ണി​ക്കൃ​ഷ്ണ​​ന്റെ സാ​ന്നി​ധ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ ടൗ​ൺ ഏ​രി​യ സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക​ക്ഷേ​മ ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ സു​ബീ​ഷ് വ​ട​ക​ര​യി​ൽ​നി​ന്നും ഷാ​ജി​ദീ​ൻ നി​ല​മേ​ൽ ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങു​ക​യും ഡീ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടേ​ഷ​ൻ സെ​ന്റ​റി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച് ആ​വ​ശ്യ​ക്കാ​ർ​ക്ക് ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യും ചെ​യ്തു .

