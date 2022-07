ലോകം ഉറ്റുനോക്കിയ ജോ ബൈഡന്റെ സൗദി സന്ദർശനത്തിന് തുടക്കം

Watch: Mecca's Governor Prince Khalid bin Faisal Al Saud and #SaudiArabia's Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud receive #US President #JoeBiden upon his arrival in King Abdulaziz International Airport.https://t.co/BTEW2VgVu1 pic.twitter.com/lr9iOhfL0F