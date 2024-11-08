Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    date_range 8 Nov 2024 6:37 AM GMT
    date_range 8 Nov 2024 6:37 AM GMT

    ജ​ഴ്‌​സി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം ചെ​യ്​​തു

    jersey
    റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ ല​ജ​ൻ​ഡ്​​സ്​ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്​ ടീം ​അം​ഗ​ങ്ങ​ൾ പു​തി​യ ജ​ഴ്​​സി​യി​ൽ

    റി​യാ​ദ്​: റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ ല​ജ​ൻ​ഡ്​​സ്​ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്​ ടീ​മി​​ന്റെ പു​തി​യ ജ​ഴ്‌​സി പു​റ​ത്തി​റ​ക്കി. റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ഉ​സ്താ​ദ് ഹോ​ട്ട​ൽ ഉ​ട​മ ഷാ​ഫി ടീം ​മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ മ​ക​ബൂ​ലി​ന് ജ​ഴ്‌​സി കൈ​മാ​റി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം നി​ർ​വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ടീം ​ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ സ​ജീ​ർ, വൈ​സ് ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​ൻ മ​നീ​ഷ്, അ​സി​സ്, നൗ​ഷാ​ദ്, വി​പി​ൻ, പ്ര​ണ​വ്, ഷി​യാ​സ്, ജു​നൈ​ദ്, റോ​ബി​ൻ, സി​ജു, സി​ബി​ൻ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    TAGS:JerseySaudi Arabia News
    News Summary - Jersey published
