    Gulfchevron_rightSaudi Arabiachevron_rightജി​ദ്ദ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ...
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 12 Jun 2024 1:21 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 12 Jun 2024 1:21 AM GMT

    ജി​ദ്ദ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ൽ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ​യും അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രെ​യും ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു

    Jeddah Indian School
    ജി​ദ്ദ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ൽ ആ​ദ​രി​ക്ക​പ്പെ​ട്ട വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളും സീ​നി​യ​ർ അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രും ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രും മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി ഡി.​സി.​എം അ​ബൂ മാ​ത്ത​ൻ ജോ​ർ​ജി​നോ​ടൊ​പ്പം 

    ജി​ദ്ദ: ഇ​ൻ​റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ൽ ഈ ​വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തെ 10ാം ക്ലാ​സ്, പ്ല​സ് ടു ​പ​രീ​ക്ഷ​ക​ളി​ൽ മി​ക​ച്ച വി​ജ​യം നേ​ടി​യ വി​ദ്യാ​ർ​ഥി​ക​ളെ​യും ദീ​ർ​ഘ​കാ​ല​മാ​യി സേ​വ​നം അ​നു​ഷ്​​ഠി​ച്ച അ​ധ്യാ​പ​ക​രെ​യും മ​റ്റു ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​രെ​യും ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു. വി​ദ്യാ​ഭ്യാ​സ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ സ​മൂ​ഹ​ത്തി​ന് 55-ാം സേ​വ​ന വ​ർ​ഷ​ത്തി​െൻറ മ​ഹ​ത്താ​യ പാ​ര​മ്പ​ര്യ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് സ്‌​കൂ​ൾ. ഈ ​സ​ന്ദ​ർ​ഭ​ത്തി​ലാ​ണ് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക ആ​ദ​രി​ക്ക​ൽ ച​ട​ങ്ങ് സ്‌​കൂ​ളി​ൽ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ​ത്. ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ എം​ബ​സി ഡെ​പ്യൂ​ട്ടി ചീ​ഫ് ഓ​ഫ് മി​ഷ​ൻ (ഡി.​സി.​എം) അ​ബൂ മാ​ത്ത​ൻ ജോ​ർ​ജ് ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി​രി​ന്നു.

    TAGS:jeddah Indian School
