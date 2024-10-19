Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Saudi Arabia
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Oct 2024 2:37 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Oct 2024 2:37 AM GMT

    ഇ​വാ​ൻ വു​കോ​മ​നോ​വി​ച്ച് റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ​ത്തി

    ivan vukomanovic
    മീഡിയവൺ സൂപ്പർകപ്പ് ഉദ്ഘാടനത്തിന് റിയാദിലെത്തിയ

    ഇ​വാ​ൻ വു​കോ​മ​നോ​വി​ച്ച്

    റി​യാ​ദ്: സെ​ർ​ബി​യ​ൻ ഇ​തി​ഹാ​സ​താ​ര​വും കേ​ര​ള ബ്ലാ​സ്​​റ്റേ​ഴ്സ് കോ​ച്ചു​മാ​യി​രു​ന്ന ഇ​വാ​ൻ വു​കോ​മ​നോ​വി​ച്ച് റി​യാ​ദി​ലെ​ത്തി. മീ​ഡി​യ​വ​ൺ റി​യാ​ദി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന സൂ​പ്പ​ർ ക​പ്പി​​ന്‍റെ ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​ന​ത്തി​നു വേ​ണ്ടി​യാ​ണെ​ത്തി​യ​ത്. ഇ​ന്ന​ലെ രാവിലെ കി​ങ്​ ഖാ​ലി​ദ് ഇ​ന്‍റ​ർ​നാ​ഷ​ന​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​പോ​ർ​ട്ടി​ൽ എ​ത്തി​ച്ചേ​ർ​ന്ന അ​ദ്ദേ​ഹ​ത്തെ മീ​ഡി​യ​വ​ൺ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ (മി​ഡി​ലീ​സ്റ്റ് ഓ​പ​റേ​ഷ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ്​ ബി​സി​ന​സ്) സ​വാ​ബ് അ​ലി, റീ​ജ​ന​ൽ ഹെ​ഡ് ഹ​സ​നു​ൽ ബ​ന്ന, സീ​നി​യ​ർ ഓ​ഫീ​സ​ർ ഇ​ല്യാ​സ്, ചീ​ഫ് ക​റ​സ്പോ​ണ്ട​ൻ​റ്​ അ​ഫ്താ​ബ് റ​ഹ്​​മാ​ൻ തു​ട​ങ്ങി​യ​വ​ർ സ്വീ​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Ivan VukomanovicSaudi Arabia NewsSports News
    News Summary - Ivan Vukomanovic arrived in Riyadh
